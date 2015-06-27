Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Tunisian President over terrorist attack on hotel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his condolences to his Tunisian counterpart President Beji Gaid Essebsi over the terrorist attack on a hotel in the town of Sousse, the Akorda's press service reports.

The telegram of condolences notes that President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack that entailed loss of Tunisian citizens and nationals of other countries.

"Kazakhstan strongly condemns international extremism and terrorism undermining peace and security in the world," the telegram reads.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and people of Tunisia.