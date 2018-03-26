Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Vladimir Putin over deaths in Kemerovo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I would like to express our condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the ones who died in the fire at the mall in Kemerovo. I wish that injured people recover soon and return to their families," the telegram reads.

53 people died in a big fire at a mall in Kemerovo, Russia, according to the lastest information.