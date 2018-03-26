  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Vladimir Putin over deaths in Kemerovo

    12:29, 26 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform refers to Akorda. 

    "On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I would like to express our condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the ones who died in the fire at the mall in Kemerovo. I wish that injured people recover soon and return to their families," the telegram reads.

    53 people died in a big fire at a mall in Kemerovo, Russia, according to the lastest information. 

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Incidents President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!