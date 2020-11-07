  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Express K newspaper on 100th anniversary

    11:36, 07 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the staff of the sociopolitical republican daily newspaper Express K on its 100th anniversary, the official Instagram of Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the newspaper always sincerely and honestly tells not only about the pressing issues of the social development but also about socioeconomic and political transformations.

    «Having preserved great traditions Express K today ranks among the top leading printed mass media of Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.


    Tags:
    Mass media President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
