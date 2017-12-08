Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates FC Astana on UEFA milestone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the team of Astana Football Club on advancing to the UEFA Europa League playoffs, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda.

"Your success has gratified millions of Kazakhstanis who watched the team's matches with great interest and expectations.

No doubt, your achievements will give a hefty boost to further development of football and the sports movement in Kazakhstan. This victory is particularly symbolic in the run-up to the 20th Anniversary of our capital, Astana," the telegram reads.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan wished all the team members good health, prosperity, and success in achieving their goals.

As we previously reported with reference to Sportinform, the football club defeated SK Slavia Prague in the toughest away match. The only goal in the match was scored by Marin Anicic, a Bosnian player of FC Astana, at the end of the first half.

As a result, FC Astana is second in Group A (Villarreal CF tops the group) and will play in the 1/16 Final of the Europa League. The team which will face the Astana players in the playoffs will be known after the draw on December 11 at UEFA's headquarters in the town of Nyon, Switzerland.