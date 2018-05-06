Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Gennady Golovkin on boxing victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of congratulations to Gennady Golovkin on the occasion of his victory in a boxing match against Vanes Martirosyan of the U.S., Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda

"In a fascinating fight, once again you proved that you have excellent sports skills and confidently defended the champion titles. All Kazakhstanis are proud of and admire your great sports achievements," the telegram reads.

The Head of State highlighted that Golovkin won over millions of fans all over the world owing to the talent and diligence, modesty and personal magnetism, and wished him to always have such personality traits demonstrating a vivid example for Kazakhstani youth.

It is to be recalled that Gennady Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles against Martirosyan by knocking him out in the second round.