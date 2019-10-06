  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Gennady Golovkin

    14:05, 06 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Gennady Golovkin on his win against Sergiy Derevyanchenko for IBF and IBO champion’s belts, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the Kazakh boxer demonstrated his professionalism, unbending character and strength of spirit.

    «Your bright achievements bring joy and admiration to Kazakhstani fans and promote further popularization of sport in our country. I wish you strong health, wellbeing and new achievements!» the telegram reads.

