Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Indian PM on country's accession to SCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Qingdao, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State pointed to the progressive development of relations between the two countries and congratulated the Prime Minister of India on the fact that the country became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored that from the very beginning Kazakhstan strongly supported India in this regard.

"I would like to thank you for your personal support to us last year as you arrived in Astana to participate in the EXPO 2017 specialized exhibition, which helped to increase international attention to this event," said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State stressed that the trade turnover between India and Kazakhstan grew by 53% to $1 billion last year alone as a result of the implementation of the agreements reached.

"Currently, the two countries are actively developing cooperation in the space sector, pharmaceuticals, military-technical sector, and other areas. We need to continue cooperating along this avenue," the Kazakh President said.

In turn, the Indian Prime Minister thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for supporting the election of the representative of India to the UN's International Court of Justice and highlighted that the multidimensional cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing and strengthening.

"I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and express my good wishes in connection with the opening of the Astana International Financial Centre," the Prime Minister of India said.

At the end of the meeting, Narendra Modi underlined that Kazakhstan is one of India's largest trade partners in Central Asia and expressed India's interest in implementing projects within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan Governmental Program.

The Prime Minister of India also requested Kazakhstan to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).