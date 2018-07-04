Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstan on 20th anniversary of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in the solemn national flag flying ceremony and awarding cadets of high military educational establishments shoulder straps, Kazinform reports.

"Let me extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana city. 20 years are just a moment for the history. And we have built a mega city, a home to 1,200 people for just 20 years. And this stage has passed rapidly right before our eyes bewildering all our friends. All Kazakhstanis are proud of it," the President said.



"Such notions as Kazakhstan, independence and Astana became the common symbol of our statehood, our future," the Head of State stressed.



The ceremony gave a start to all festivities, dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana.