Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Unity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the 1st of May - the Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

"Dear compatriots! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 1st of May - the Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People! This is indeed a nationwide holiday which happens to be a bright symbol of our patriotism, love and faithfulness to our native land. Thanks to unity and accord we have achieved great success in building a sovereign state, earning remarkable standing and recognition in the world. We realize the importance of unity and accord and that is the overriding factor of harmonious and stable development of our country," the President's congratulatory message reads.



The President noted that prosperity of our common home - the Republic of Kazakhstan - thrives only in unity, friendship and mutual respect.



"These key values determine the mindset of our society and serve as a guidemark for its further consolidation. I am confident that the ongoing modernization of all spheres of life of the country will contribute to strengthening of our unity and stability on the path towards new achievements and victories. I wish everyone good health, wellbeing and success!" Nursultan Nazarbayev added.