Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Family Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated people of Kazakhstan on the Family Day.

Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova read out the president's congratulatory message at the awarding ceremony of the National competition "Mereili otbasy" held at the Kazakh Concert Hall on Saturday. "Dear Kazakhstanis, dear participants of the event! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the Family Day marked on the second Sunday of September of each year in Kazakhstan. The final of the National competition "Mereili otbasy" is dedicated to this holiday. Wellbeing of every family means wellbeing of the entire country," the message says. The Head of State went on to stressed that the best qualities in every person are rooted in the family. It is worth noting that this year's competition gathered twice as many participants as last year. Organizers of the competition claim that 80% of participating families are from rural areas of Kazakhstan. The title Mereili otbasy-2015 went to the Kulsariyevs from Mangystau region who got over 25,000 votes during the competition.