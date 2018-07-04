Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Mexico's President-elect

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, has sent a telegram of congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who won the presidential election in the United Mexican States, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Kazakh leader extended his congratulations to President-elect Obrador and wished the friendly people of Mexico wellbeing and prosperity.



"I am confident that your extensive experience in politics and civil service will greatly contribute to further development of Mexico and strengthening of its authority in the international arena.



I am sure that friendly relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual understanding and stability," the telegram reads.