  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates newly elected President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis

    18:26, 05 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Raimonds Vejonis who was elected as new president of Latvia, the Akorda's press service reports.

    In his telegram of congratulations, President Nazarbayev expressed hope that friendly and respectful cooperation ties that exist between Kazakhstan and Latvia will further deepen and develop, contributing to the continued welfare, peace and stability of the two countries. Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Raimonds Vejonis good health and fruitful work and to the friendly people of Latvia - prosperity and wellbeing.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!