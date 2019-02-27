Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Nur Otan on 20th jubilee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State, Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulations on the 20th jubilee of the Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear delegates of the Congress! Dear guests! Dear Nur Otan Party members! Let me cordially congratulate you on the 20th anniversary of the Party. March 1, 1999 entered the history of the party as the day of its establishment. From the height of history it looks like a moment, but for us it is a whole epoch," he said at the XVIII Congress of Nur Otan in Astana.



"In a complicated economic situation we need to make a right and prompt choice. In order to strengthen our independence and build a strong state, we need to conduct important reforms. The Nur Otan Party has justified the people's trust and has become the only political force ensuring stability of the country's development," the Head of State noted.