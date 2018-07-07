Nursultan Nazarbayev contributes to nation's spiritual resurgence, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A conference dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana city took place in Ankara with participation of famous political and cultural figures, reps of the local Kazakh Diaspora.

Yalçın Topçu, a key advisor of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called Astana a mirror of Kazakhstan's achievements, a city that harmoniously combines the latest architectural technologies and diversity of Kazakh culture.



"Nursultan Nazarbayev plays a great role in development of Astana as capital city. I always say Astana and Ankara are the twin sisters. The Kazakh President contributes to the people's spiritual renovation just as Mustafa Kemal had done once," he stressed.



The conference focused on pressing issues concerning development of Turkic-speaking countries.



An official presentation of The capital of great steppe book was held within the conference. It features think pieces, research works and suggestions about Astana, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The book was issued in Turkish with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey. According to organizers, the book is expected to give an impetus to strengthening cultural ties between the two states.