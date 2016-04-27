  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev criticized traffic jams and quality of roads in Astana

    19:56, 27 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaking at a meeting on development of Astana and preparation for EXPO-2017, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has criticized traffic jams and the quality of the capital's roads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the capital's authorities have not yet arranged automobile parking lots with electronic payment system.
    The President also reported that 27% of the capital's roads do not have asphalt covering. He stressed that for this purpose the budget annually allocates about 50 billion tenge.
    In turn, deputy Mayor of Astana Kosman Aytmuhametov said that all the complaints will be resolved before June 1.
    President Nursultan Nazarbayev also harshly criticized the city authorities for the lack storm sewage system.
    Aytmuhametov said that it is planned to construct 10 new wastewater treatment plants, 2 of them were introduced in 2015, 3 will be commissioned this year.

