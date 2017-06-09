Nursultan Nazarbayev declares EXPO-2017 open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has opened the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Over the years, a tremendous preparatory work for the EXPO-2017 has been done. And I want to thank all those who participated, supervised and led this complicated process. Managers, engineers, builders, sponsors, partners and numerous volunteers from all over the country. Thanks to all citizens of our country. I declare the exhibition open," the Head of State said.





During the opening ceremony, a sphere symbolizing Earth floated through the air of the Congress Center Hall. And people in special suits symbolizing humanity followed it.

Then, there was a "big bang" on the screen symbolizing the birth of life. After that, the planets appeared, absorbing solar energy. It is this energy in its pure form that is the symbol of the exhibition.

Then Kazakh opera singer Maria Mudryak performed a vocalise for the folk song Yapurai, a lyrical symbol of Kazakh music.

At the end of the colorful show, children speaking different languages of the world ran to the stage. They held the symbol of EXPO - a three-pointed multi-colored propeller in their hands.

After the national anthem of Kazakhstan, performed by Sundet Baigozhin, a parade of the countries-participants of EXPO took place on the stage of the Congress Center.