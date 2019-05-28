Nursultan Nazarbayev decorates Sooronbay Jeenbekov with Order

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation).

At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev presented Sooronbay Jeenbekov with the Order "Qazaqstan Respublikasynyn Tunghysh Prezidenty - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev" (The Order of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev).

The First President of Kazakhstan emphasized the high level of relations between the two fraternal nations.



"We are fraternal peoples, close to each other. (...) I am sure that Kazakhstan will continue to support you," said Yelbasy.







In turn, Sooronbay Jeenbekov thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the state decoration and noted Yelbasy's particular role in strengthening the friendship between the peoples of Central Asia.



"You are the leader of the Turkic world. You have made a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of the countries of Central Asia. I am privileged to be given this order by the Yelbasy of the Kazakh people. And I am grateful to you for this," the President of the Kyrgyz Republic pointed out.