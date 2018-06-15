Nursultan Nazarbayev describes Kazakhstan-Russia political coop as exemplary

KAZAN. KAZIFORM - Speaking at the Kazan Federal University, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev described the political cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation as exemplary.

"Nowadays, the political cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, on the whole, is characterized as exemplary in all respects: political, economic, human. Basically, there is no sphere where our countries would not closely cooperate," the Head of State said.

As Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, its former republics were developing on different trajectories.

Kazakhstan has sought to preserve human relations and ties, not lose what was before, and pass the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation on to the next generation.

"This is how we build relations with the Russian Federation as a whole. In economic terms, Russia currently remains the number one partner in Kazakhstan's foreign trade," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

"Owing to our close cooperation, at my suggestion, we created an association - the Eurasian Economic Union, which now demonstrates good results," the President of Kazakhstan recalled, pointing out that the trade between the EAEU Member States increased almost thirty-fold last year alone.

"And 40 more countries want to be observers in this union and join it," he added.