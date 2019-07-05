Nursultan Nazarbayev: Developments Epoch expo unveils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev: Developments Epoch expo has unveiled in the Nurly Zhol Boulevard in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The photo exhibition is dated to the 30th anniversary of presidency of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Yelorda Info reports.



Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov took part in the opening ceremony.



The exhibition features the best works of the country's artists devoted to the country's landmark events. It is open to public until early August.



