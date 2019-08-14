Nursultan Nazarbayev discusses Akmola region development with governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with akim (governor) of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

During themeeting governor Marzhikpayev told Elbasy about the current development of theregion and the progress in implementation of social initiatives there.

First PresidentNazarbayev paid utmost attention to the problems of ensuring environmentalsecurity and protection of natural resources of the national park.

Additionally,Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the problems of recruitment andemployment of the youth of the region.

The sides alsopaid attention to the development of social and sports infrastructure, increasingrevenue of the population and providing assistance to low-income citizens.

Wrapping up themeeting the First President of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of mappingout and introducing projects in the region aimed at the development ofagricultural industry.