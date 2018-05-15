Nursultan Nazarbayev discusses W Kazakhstan development

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on the socioeconomic development of West Kazakhstan region, the press service of Akorda reports.

At the meeting, governor of the region Altai Kulginov reported on the regional development results achieved in 2017 and Q1 2018, and on the implementation of the Kazakh President's instructions set within the framework of the state-run and sectoral programs.



In the course of the meeting, the Head of State took a favorable view of the finished-product output established in the region and the progress made within the government social programs.

"Today's visits to the sites of the region are aimed at checking the implementation of the government programs including the Five Social Initiatives adopted recently. The accomplishment [of the programs] will make a positive impact on the life of the society," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of involvement of all regions of the country in achieving the goal of the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy.

The Head of State highlighted the upward trends in the key economic development indicators of West Kazakhstan region and the need to continue the work on improving the living standards of the local dwellers.

"The well-being of citizens also depends on housing construction. It is gratifying to emphasize that in the region, 1.5 million square meters of dwellings have been placed in service over the past five years. Implementing the Five Social Initiatives, we will increase the pace of construction," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev dwelt on the issues of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, developing agriculture and processing agricultural products, and on the self-employed population problem.

The Head of State instructed the regional authorities to intensify efforts on the establishment of modern production facilities within new economic sectors and continue the development of the existing enterprises in the region.

"It is also important to continue the work on attracting anchor investors. For instance, after my visit to the U.S., a group of prominent American businessmen arrived in Kazakhstan and held negotiations here. Their investments, technologies, and their market are important for us," said the President of Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the need for the development of the region in terms of green economy by using new technologies.

The head of state dwelled on the rural youth employment problem and, in this regard, instructed the officials to involve young people in implementing the government programs.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed to the imbalances existing in small and medium business.

"The city of Uralsk and Borili district produce 90 percent of all SMEs' output. All other 11 districts account for the remaining 10 percent. It is necessary to teach people how to do business, draw their attention to the existing government programs that support entrepreneurs. It is necessary to create comfortable conditions for business development," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

The Head of State also instructed the regional authorities with using the region's border potential for the growth of exports and pointed to the importance of developing the transport infrastructure within the region.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan instructed to maintain the existing development pace of the region and ensure control over the implementation of the instructions set during the working visit.