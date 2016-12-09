Nursultan Nazarbayev edifies Kazakhstan youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted youth and pronounced the words of edification during the forum of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan.

"Today the children of my colleagues with who the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan was created more than two decades ago are participating in this forum. It is an example of continuity of generations (...) Everything that we did 25 years, we did it for you so that you lived better than us, and your children lived even better than you. This is the essence of our activity", - there has begun the Head of state.

In Saryarka complex the festival of the ethnocultural associations of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan titled "25 Years of Peace and Harmony" with participation of the President of Kazakhstan is being held.

Members and veterans of Assembly, heads and activists of republican and regional ethnocultural associations from all regions, deputies of Parliament, heads of the central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations, NGO, rectors of higher education institutions, diplomatic missions of the foreign states, on-stage performance groups, representatives of the scientific, creative intellectuals, student's youth and media participate in an action. In total more than 10 000 people.