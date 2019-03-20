Nursultan Nazarbayev, Emomali Rahmon talk over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

During the conversation, the Tajik leader noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev was a globally recognized politician, who had made an invaluable contribution to the development of independent Kazakhstan as well as to the strengthening of stability and security both in the region and in the world.



Emomali Rahmon emphasized that people of Tajikistan highly appreciated the historical role of the First President of Kazakhstan in promotion of the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.



The President of Tajikistan wished strong health and success to Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The parties agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.