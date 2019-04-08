‘Nursultan Nazarbayev: Epoch, Personality, Society’ exhibition opens in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Another stage of "Nursultan Nazarbayev: Epoch, Personality, Society" traveling exhibition project of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy has started in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition has opened today at the Kyzylorda Regional Museum of Local History. The event was attended by Krymbek Kusherbayev, Governor of Kyzylorda region, and Amirkhan Rakhimzhanov, Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy.

In his speech, the Governor of Kyzylorda region noted that this exhibition project is important for residents of the region. From now on, people living in there will have the opportunity to have better knowledge of the life and work of the Leader of the Nation.



"In those hard times, the country needed a person who would lead it forward. Kazakhstan made a historic decision in the first presidential election. Yelbasy chose the path of Kazakhstan's development. The desired independence was finally achieved owing to the wise leadership of Yelbasy. The exhibition of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy is an essential event for people of the region," the governor added.

The project has been implemented since 2017. For now, the exhibition has already been in Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. Over 730,000 people took part in the events.

The project will include an international scientific conference, regional professional session, training seminars, observation and themed tours in Kyzylorda region.