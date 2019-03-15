  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences over terror attack in New Zealand

    19:27, 15 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a telegram of condolence to the Governor-General of New Zealand, Patsy Reddy, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    It was with deep sorrow that the Head of State learned the news of the numerous victims of the terror attack in Christchurch.

    "We strongly condemn any manifestations of terrorism and extremism directed against global security and peace. The Kazakhstan side is always ready to continue cooperation in the fight against the present day threats so that to ensure peace and security of our countries," the telegram reads.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

    It is to be recalled that New Zealand police said Friday that a number of fatalities have been confirmed after shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch earlier in the day.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Incidents Terrorism President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!