Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to Turkish President on terrorist act in Gaziantep

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a terrorist act in Turkish Gaziantep, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The letter reads that it was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news about a terrorist act in Turkish Gaziantep that results of people's deaths.

"Kazakhstan forcefully condemns terrorism in any forms believing that killings cannot be justified under any circumstances. Countering terrorism is the main task of the world community. We support Turkey in fighting this threat of terrorism," the letter reads.

On behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally N. Nazarbayev extended condolences to R. Erdogan, people of Turkey, families and friends of those killed in the terrorist act.

The President also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.