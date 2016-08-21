  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to Turkish President on terrorist act in Gaziantep

    20:50, 21 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a terrorist act in Turkish Gaziantep, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The letter reads that it was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news about a terrorist act in Turkish Gaziantep that results of people's deaths.

     "Kazakhstan forcefully condemns terrorism in any forms believing that killings cannot be justified under any circumstances. Countering terrorism is the main task of the world community. We support Turkey in fighting this threat of terrorism," the letter reads.

    On behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally N. Nazarbayev extended condolences to R. Erdogan, people of Turkey, families and friends of those killed in the terrorist act.

    The President also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Incidents Accidents News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!