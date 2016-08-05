Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed support to legitimate government of Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey is the most strategically important partner for Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the press conference upon completion of the bilateral talks.

"We wish unity and stability to Turkish people. Therefore, I fully support the legitimate government of Turkey. I already expressed my opinion regarding the situation that happened here in July in the letter I sent to Mr. Erdogan earlier," Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

The Head of State stressed that internal stability and prosperity of Turkey was very important for Kazakhstan.

"The attempted coup was a concern for us. We cannot support such things. A lot of people lost their lives and many people were injured during that attempted coup. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed during the coup attempt. I paid this visit to support Mr. Erdogan and Turkey," N. Nazarbayev added.