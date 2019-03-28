Nursultan Nazarbayev expresses condolences over helicopter crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, sent a telegram of condolences to the families of those killed in the military helicopter crash that occurred in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

It is with deep sorrow that Nursultan Nazarbayev learned the sad news about the crash that claimed the lives of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"The servicemen of Kazakhstan always remain true to their oath, serving faithfully and devotedly to the Fatherland. (...) Sharing the pain of irreparable loss, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of the victims," the telegram reads.