    Nursultan Nazarbayev expresses condolences to President of Azerbaijan

    19:40, 02 March 2018
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolence to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    With deep sorrow, the President of Kazakhstan learned the news about the multiple victims of the fire in Baku.

    "Sharing the sorrow of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I extend condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the telegram of condolence reads.

    A strong fire broke out on March 2 at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Khatai District, Baku. Twenty-five people died as a result of the fire. Besides, 30 people, who were in the building during the fire, were saved, Kazinform has learned from AZERTAC.

     

