Nursultan Nazarbayev extended moratorium on amendments to Land Code of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a sitting on the results of social and economic development of the country and the work of the Land Reform Commission, the press service of the Akorda informed.

The results of the work of the Land Reform Commission were discussed at the sitting. The decision on extension of the moratorium on the amendments to the Land Code for five years was made at the sitting as well.

"A lot of work has been done since the announcement of the moratorium on the amendments to the Land Code. A lot of good proposals have been made, on determining the limit size of land areas for renting, ways of they use and measures that should be taken in case of ineffective use of the lands in particular. Thus, we all came to understanding that the lease land term should 49 years. However, we need to study the world's best practice in this sphere and explain it to the people of Kazakhstan, which also requires some time. Therefore, I support the recommendation to extend the moratorium for 5 more years," N. Nazarbayev said.





The President emphasized that the decision on making amendments to the Land Code was made in order to attract more funds to the agro-industrial sphere.

Besides, the issues of social and economic development of the country and the process of implementation of state programs and a future world plan were considered at the sitting as well.

"The economic development of the country is under significant pressure now taken into account the processes happening in the world. The financial and economic crisis and a transition to a new paradigm of the digital economy require new approaches. We have to find them, because we have all the necessary resources," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

In his report Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Agriculture A. Myrzakhmetov emphasized that the Land Reform Commission established on the instruction of the President of the country held a number of sitting in Astana and a number of visiting sittings in the regions.

Upon completion of the sitting the President gave some specific instructions to the ministries and state bodies.