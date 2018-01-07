Nursultan Nazarbayev extends Christmas congratulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, congratulated the Orthodox Christians of our country on Christmas, the press service of Akorda reports.

"Dear compatriots, I wholeheartedly congratulate all the Orthodox Christians of our country on Christmas! This bright holiday sets an example of the deep-rooted traditions of humanism, compassion, mercy, love, and care for one another as the modern world's backbone," the President says.

The Head of State underlines that the Orthodox Christians of our republic make their noticeable contribution to the preservation of peace and reconciliation in Kazakhstan as our common home.

"One of the most crucial principles of the government policy is the respect and caring attitude towards citizens' religious feelings. Therefore, we have managed to maintain peace and reconciliation and attained economic and social development achievements.



This day once again I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for the relentless work of each of you for the benefit of our Homeland, good deeds, wise intentions, and bright ideas. I wish everyone well-being and prosperity, love and welfare, peace and happiness in every house, to each Kazakhstani!" the President of Kazakhstan notes.