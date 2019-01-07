Nursultan Nazarbayev extends Christmas greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his Christmas greetings to the Orthodox Christians of the country, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Dear compatriots!

Congratulations on the bright holiday of Christmas to all Orthodox Christians!

This gracious festivity embodies goodness and justice, mercy and love of neighbor, instills faith in the high humanist ideals.

Greeting each other on the main spiritual holidays, Kazakhstanis emphasize the unity of universal human values close and understandable to everyone.

Citizens of our country can be justifiably proud of common achievements, the most important of which are peace, unity, and interfaith harmony.

Today, representatives of various religions make a significant contribution to the strengthening of mutual understanding and the stable development of modern Kazakhstani society.

I sincerely wish all of you good health, happiness, warmth, and spiritual harmony!