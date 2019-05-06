Nursultan Nazarbayev extends condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Sunday plane crash in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Leader of the Nation.

It is with deep sadness that Nursultan Nazarbayev has learnt the news of multiple deaths as a result of the plane crash at the Sheremetyevo Airport.



"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the Russian people. I wish the speediest recovery to those injured," he wrote.



Earlier it was reported that Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after its takeoff on Sunday.