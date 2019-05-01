Nursultan Nazarbayev extends the People's Unity Day congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the festive events on the occasion of the People's Unity Day underway in front of the Kazakh Yeli Monument.

"Dear compatriots! Let me congratulate you on the Unity Day. What a great word! Unity! We may achieve success only if we unite. Only the unity may protect our country. We may build the country only in unity. Thanks to independence we have achieved all we have today. Kazakhstan has become a widely-known and reputable country," the Leader of the Nation said.





Nursultan Nazarbayev has noted that the meeting of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan confirmed that all the regions of the country appreciate our unity and stability.



"Wish every family good health, welfare, happiness and confidence in the future," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

