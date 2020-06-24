  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well - press secretary

    17:00, 24 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Press Secretary of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos Ukibay has tweeted an update about Nursultan Nazarbayev’s health condition, Kazinform reports.

    Ukibay tweeted many people had recently inquired about Elbasy's health. According to him, Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well, follows medical advice, and continues to self-isolate.

    Elbasy's press secretary also noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev could not participate in the Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, but watched the live coverage.

    As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for coronavirus and had to self-isolate. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Coronavirus President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!