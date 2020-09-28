Nursultan Nazarbayev gets familiarized with Turkestan further development plans

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Elbasy got familiarized with the Caravan Sarai complex and results of archeological research in the territory of Azret Sultan museum.

Besides, the Elbasy was briefed on the projects being implemented pursuant to realization of the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokkayev set in August this year, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the decision on revival of Turkistan was supported by the nation. The large-scale construction underway in Turkestan gives an impetus to the economic development of the whole region. The Elbasy also highlighted that the location of the city and its status as one of the most important spiritual centers of the Turkic world will pave the way for Central Asian integration.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence in further development and prosperity of the city and region.

The Elbasy gave a briefing for journalists and surveyed the museum at the visit centre of the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan.