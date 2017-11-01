Nursultan Nazarbayev gives award to King of Jordan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has presented the Prize for the fight against nuclear weapons to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Kazinform correspondent reports.





"In view of our state's role, I established a special prize for those who are notable for the fight against nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan has decided to award you with the first prize, and I signed the respective Decree. It is the recognition of your services and we hope that you, under the conditions of war in Syria, Iraq, will continue to play a peacekeeping role that brings nations together. In the Astana process on Syria, your country also plays a big role. For this reason, the special commission awarded this Prize to you. It is a great honor for me to present it," the President said at the meeting with the King of Jordan.





In turn, the leader of Jordan thanked the President and the people of Kazakhstan on behalf of his country.

"I want to make it clear that Jordan and the entire international community know and appreciate your special role in resolving the conflicts in the world stage. In addition to setting the standards and responses to the nuclear non-proliferation challenges, you have also achieved a great success in the inter-ethnic and inter-religious accord (...) It is a great credit. We appreciate this role as you are making this world safer," he said.





Recall that Abdullah II of Jordan is now in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Akorda presidential residence is currently hosting bilateral extended-format meetings.