Nursultan Nazarbayev gives interview to China's mass media

BEIJING. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to China, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to China's leading state media such as Xinhua News Agency, CCTV TV Channel, Rénmín Rìbào Daily, China National Radio, China News Service and Huánqiú Shíbào Newspaper, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev answered the questions concerning further prospects for realization of the Belt and Road Initiative and talked about the results of synergy of the Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programs.