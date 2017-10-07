  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Vladimir Putin on his birthday

    14:33, 07 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, the Akorda press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his greetings and good wishes to the Russian leader on the occasion of his birthday.

    During the conversation, the heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international agenda.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
