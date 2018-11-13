Nursultan Nazarbayev, Hamid Karzai hold meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with ex-President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, the press service of Akorda says.

The meeting was held upon completion of the 4th meeting of Astana Club in the Kazakh capital.



The sides discussed the issues of ensuring security in the region in light of the initiatives offered during the Astana Club's meeting.



Special attention was given to the problem of reconciliation of the conflicting sides of the Afghan situation.