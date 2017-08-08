Nursultan Nazarbayev holds a telephone conversation with Turkish counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today, the Akorda press service reports.

The two leaders discussed prospects for bilateral relations and exchanged views on a number of topical international issues.

Mr. Erdoğan announced his intent to visit Kazakhstan, as well as to partake in the forthcoming OIC Summit on Science and Technology which will be held in Astana in September.