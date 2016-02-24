Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with head of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin - chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget, the press service of Akorda reported.

K.Dzhanburchin reported to the President on the main results of the Accounts Committee for 2015, systemic problems of planning and use of budgetary funds, as well as the tasks for the coming period.

Kazakh President instructed Mr.Dzhanburchin to ensure implementation of the adopted law "On state audit and financial control".

In addition, the President stressed that auditing should address not only financial matters but evaluate the effectiveness of the body in all directions.

K.Dzhanburchin reported that last year 29 audits were carried out by the Accounts Committee at 303 sites. The sum of the identified financial irregularities increased 3-fold and amounted to 1,3 trillion tenge.

Chairman of the Accounts Committee said that 75 juridical persons and 66 officials were brought to administrative responsibility for violations of budget and other legislation. The committee has sent 40 control materials to law enforcement agencies.

Chairman of the Accounts Committee also reported on the main results of the audit commissions in regions, Astana and Almaty.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on improvement of public audit and financial control.