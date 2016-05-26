Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting within AEF

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Nobel laureates and heads of international organizations, the press service of Akorda informs.

The meeting was attended by Nobel Prize Thomas Sargent, Christopher Pissarides and Edward Prescott, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, economist, adviser to US President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Arthur Laffer, Director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University Jeffrey D. Sachs, professor of economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Daron Acemoglu, economics professor at Cambridge University Ha-Joon Chang, economist Song Hongbing, chairman of «Boston Consulting Group» Board Hans-PaulBuerkner, chairman of the Board of Directors of JP Morgan Chase International Dr. Jacob A. Frenkel.

In his speech the President noted that high prices of oil, gas and other natural resources are disappearing.

"This is a big challenge for such countries as Kazakhstan. There is a positive thing as this situation forces us to seek alternative ways of development. For the diversification of our economy it was necessary to build up a critical mass of resources. Over the past six years we have been actively pursuing the industrialization of the country to increase the share of the manufacturing industry," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Kazakh President drew attention to the dynamic changes in global development. He also stressed that the global economy is under pressure of negative geopolitical factors such as acts of war, refugee flows, terrorism, and sanctions confrontation.

In turn, the participants of the sitting shared their vision of global political and economic development, prospects of monetary and currency system, presented their views on the solution of actual problems of the international agenda. They also talked about their impressions regarding the implemented reforms in our country.

