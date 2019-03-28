Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meetings in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a number of meetings at the presidential residence in Almaty, the Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting with Turkestan region governor Umirzak Shukeyev he debated current issues of the region's socioeconomic development and further Turkestan development plan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of Directors of Halyk Bank JSC Alexander Pavlov to discuss the current situation and further prospects for the development of the country's banking sector and pressing issues of the country's financial market.



During the meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors, Central Asian Electric Power Corporation, Alexander Klebanov, Nursultan Nazarbayev paid attention to important issues concerning development of electric and heat power generation market and enhancing power supply security countrywide. The parties focused on the ongoing process of power supply tariff policy realization.