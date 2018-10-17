Nursultan Nazarbayev holds talks with Finnish counterpart

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö are holding negotiations in a narrow format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting takes place in the Official Residence of the Head of State of the Republic of Finland. The official welcoming ceremony lasted for 10 minutes.

The Finnish honor guard silent drill team traditionally took part in the ceremony. Sauli Niinistö met Nursultan Nazarbayev at the entrance to the Residence.



The heads of state walked the red carpet, and posed for a commemorative photos. Afterwards, the national anthems of the two countries were performed. The President of Finland introduced the members of the country's Government to the distinguished guest.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote an entry in the book of honored guests at the Official Residence of the Head of State of Finland.

A bilateral narrow-format meeting between official delegations is now underway. It will be followed by negotiations in an expanded format and the signing of several crucial documents.