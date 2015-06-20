Nursultan Nazarbayev holds telephone conversation with Petro Poroshenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

According to the press service of Akorda, during a conversation P.Poroshenko said that Ukraine supported the process of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO in accordance with earlier agreements. Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked his interlocutor for assistance. The two leaders exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and expressed hope to achieve fruitful results at the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. In addition, presidents of Kazakhstan and Ukraine discussed the forthcoming visit of P. Poroshenko to Astana. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.