Nursultan Nazarbayev: Humankind enters the era of unprecedented challenges

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has read out

the address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to participants of the 13th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana on Thursday.

"I think that the Eurasian Media Forum has become one of the leading dialogue platforms. Its participants discuss the most pressing issues, shape the new paradigm of development and the future. Presently humankind enters the era of unprecedented challenges. The new world and our common future depend on all of us. I delivered "Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century" [at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, DC], and its overarching goal is to abolish wars on the planet. This century should become the era of triumph of constructive dialogue," President Nazarbayev's address reads.

In this light, according to the Kazakh leader, open discussion of the global problems at the EMF platform in Astana and search for balanced solution will be an invaluable contribution to the movement for peace.

"I am confident that outcomes of the forum, your ideas and initiatives will greatly contribute to the development of global dialogue. I wish participants of the forum fruitful work," the address says.

The 13th Eurasian Media Forum kicked off in Astana on Thursday morning.