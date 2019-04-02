Nursultan Nazarbayev: I believe Kazakhstan has promising future

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan, said he believes that the country has promising future, Kazinform reports.

During his visit to Shamalgan village in Almaty region, the First President and the Leader of the Nation revealed that he came there to visit his birthplace and meet local people.



"I came here to say that Kazakhstan has promising future. We create all the conditions to instill knowledge into our youth, let them learn languages. The future belongs to knowledge and science. I am convinced that Kazakhstan has bright future. For that to happen we have created all the conditions in the spheres of education, healthcare, and sport," said Nursultan Nazarbayev reminding that there are a host of government programs developed exclusively for rural areas.



Utmost attention was paid to the government support of families with many children and low-income citizens.



The First President stressed that young people should study and work. In his words, this is the only way to provide for their families.