  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev inspects Pavlodar industrial facilities

    12:49, 17 July 2018
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Working trip of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently underway in Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the visit to Giessenhaus LLP, President Nazarbayev got familiar with an exhibition of aluminum products organized by locally based enterprises, namely Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC, KEZ JSC, Prommashkomplekt LLP, KIK JSC and CNN company.

    The President will make the next stop of the visit at Kazenergokabel JSC where he will inspect production of electric wires and cable.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev is also set to visit the regional brand of Rukhani Janghyru office headquartered at the S. Toraigyrov Library.

    An exhibition following results of implementation of six special projects, including Kazakhstan's culture in the global world, Sacred geography of Kazakhstan, New humanitarian knowledge. 100 new textbooks in Kazakh, 100 new faces of Kazakhstan, Tugan Zher and Switchover to the Latin-based script, will be staged at the library.

    Photo credit: Bugaev Vladimir

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Regions President Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!