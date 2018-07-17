Nursultan Nazarbayev inspects Pavlodar industrial facilities

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Working trip of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently underway in Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit to Giessenhaus LLP, President Nazarbayev got familiar with an exhibition of aluminum products organized by locally based enterprises, namely Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC, KEZ JSC, Prommashkomplekt LLP, KIK JSC and CNN company.



The President will make the next stop of the visit at Kazenergokabel JSC where he will inspect production of electric wires and cable.



Nursultan Nazarbayev is also set to visit the regional brand of Rukhani Janghyru office headquartered at the S. Toraigyrov Library.



An exhibition following results of implementation of six special projects, including Kazakhstan's culture in the global world, Sacred geography of Kazakhstan, New humanitarian knowledge. 100 new textbooks in Kazakh, 100 new faces of Kazakhstan, Tugan Zher and Switchover to the Latin-based script, will be staged at the library.

Photo credit: Bugaev Vladimir