    Nursultan Nazarbayev instructs to check fulfillment of law on languages

    17:07, 16 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - During Almaty meeting on the development and preparation for 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed the Office of the President to check the performance of the country's law "On languages".

    In this regard, Nursultan Nazarbayev advised the Office of the President reminded that the state organizations and local authorities should officially use both Kazakh and Russian languages.

    Tags:
    Almaty President of Kazakhstan President
